A Generous Donation From A Local Business

As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, many area organizations and businesses have been forced into temporary closure and are making the most of these difficult circumstances as one asset from this situation is to try and assist the local Berkshire County community in the best way possible.

The Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health on Interlaken Road in Stockbridge, Massachusetts has been off limits to the general public since March 13th and their doors will stay closed for about 6 weeks or until the Coronova Virus situation stabilizes. Recently, they shared their stock of fresh produce with employees before donating their surplus stock to The South Congregational Church Community Food Pantry in neighboring Pittsfield. Executive Chef Jeremy Rock Smith shared the charitable moment on his Instagram page. You can view the photo by going here.

Kripalu is anxious to re-open their facility as they continue to provide local and world wide visitors with a vital public service that brings each individual on the road to better health as they offer about 750 programs and spiritual retreats with an annual attendance of over 25 thousand people as over 30 thousand visitors come through their doors as they par take in various exercise programs that includes weight loss, therapy with music and post-traumatic stress disorder. To learn more, log on to their web site.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Kripalu Center For Yoga and Health. Background information on the facility courtesy of Wikipedia)