A Great Opportunity Awaits You at Berkshire South

If you’ve been waiting to take a Lifeguard Certification Course, registration is still opened for the Lifeguard Training Course at Berkshire South Regional Community Center (located at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington) that begins Saturday. Bonus: if you are hired at Berkshire South (currently recruiting lifeguards) after passing the class, you may be eligible for 100% reimbursement of your course fee!

Complete coursework online prior to the start of class, and then participate in group discussions and skills practice. For each class, please pack a lunch, swimsuit and towel. Students must participate in all course sessions to earn certification in Lifeguard Training, Waterfront, CPR/AED and First Aid.

This course will be held Saturday through Monday, Oct. 12-14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pre-course swim is at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. To schedule an alternative pre-course swim, please contact Berkshire South, or learn more by going here. Inquire by emailing npohl@berkshiresouth.org.