A LOCAL Community Event Pays Dividends

CONGRATULATIONS to Nathan Butterfield as he is the proud recipient of a brand new 2020 Ford Ranger courtesy of the Berkshires 20th annual "Driving Our Community Forward" contest co-sponsored by The Berkshire United Way, Greylock Federal Credit Union and Johnson Ford.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement was made back in June via Facebook LIVE. In addition, Greylock donated a dozen gift cards to local businesses that were given away to participants during this LIVE event that took place in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Mr. Butterfield was ecstatic in receiving his new set of wheels as he made his contribution to Berkshire United Way through The General Dynamics Workplace Campaign. He commented with pride as his assistance to the community rewarded him in high fashion"

"I was surprised to find out I had won and honestly it couldn't have come at a better time. I am thankful to Johnson Ford, Greylock Federal Credit Union and Berkshire United Way for the opportunity to drive away in a new Ford Ranger. I am proud to know that my contribution will used to do great work in the community".

Berkshire United Way President & CEO Candace Winkler reiterated:

"This year's event was different, but with a little creativity, we were able to celebrate the end of our campaign season as we thank all of our generous donors and we selected the truck winner in front of about 75 virtual participants. We were also able to publicly thank Gary Johnson & John Bissell for 20 years of underwriting the truck giveaway initiative".

Johnson Auto Dealerships owner, Gary Johnson also chimed in with his appreciation:

"The 20 year program was designed to increase participation in Berkshire United Way's Annual Campaign. It has been a pleasure to be a co-sponsor with Greylock to offer a vehicle as an incentive to pledge to Berkshire United Way's campaign".

You can view the entire presentation by logging on to The Berkshire United Way's web site.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Berkshire United Way for on-air and on-line usage)