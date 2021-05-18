Spend A Saturday Morning At Dewey Hall

As we are slowly but surely are returning to a sense of normalcy from the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and warmer weather is settling in, the question is what can families do during the weekend. The solution: How about starting off your Saturday mornings with an array of FREE shows hosted by one of south county's historic venues.

Dewey Hall on route 7 in Sheffield has been entertaining residents and visitors in The Berkshires since 1887. At that time, Grover Cleveland was our commander-in-chief and a decade plus later, the world advanced to our beloved 20th century. A series of outdoor concerts entitled "Young At Heart" will be presented in an outdoor fashion. ALL shows begin at 10 am.

While in attendance, you are encouraged to make a nominal donation as ALL proceeds will go towards improvements in keeping this coveted jewel in our tri-state region area viable. Your charitable act allows Dewey Hall to remain as a key component in our community allowing future generations to enjoy this venerable venue to full capacity.

Here are the performers scheduled to take center stage for the 2021 "Young At Heart" concert series:

ROGER THE JESTER: June 12th, July 10th and July 31st, August 21st and September 11th (Final show of the season)

MUSIC WITH ALDO LAVAGGI: May 22nd, June 26th and July 17th

ERIKA LUDWIG will perform one show on June 26th. Don't miss out on this one!

TALL TALES are scheduled on May 29th, June 19th, July 24th and August 28th

FAMILY DANCES will take place on June 5th, July 3rd, August 14th and September 4th.

Other contributing artists who plan to take center stage include Paul Rosenberg and Ed Hotaling. Pre-registration is required prior to attendance to assure accordance with the current Massachusetts COVID-19 guidelines. Even though patrons will be at least 6 feet apart from one another, it is STILL encouraged to wear your mask and maintain proper social distancing while outdoors.

For more details, log on to Dewey Hall's web site by going here. If you OR a local business would like to sponsor one of these designated shows, contact Maggie McRae via e-mail: deweymemorialhall@gmail.com

