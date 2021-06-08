Once Again, Berkshire Non-Profits Congregate

Once again, Berkshire United Way, The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, and Non-Profit Center of The Berkshires are collaborating to invite not for profit leaders and funders for a FREE, special Zoom meeting that is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 14th from 3 to 4:30 pm as the Berkshire delegation will discuss basic needs in the community and how they will benefit future funding opportunities at the federal, state and local level.

This forum will be presented virtually followed by a question and answer session. You can e-mail elizabeth@npcberkshires.org to submit your suggestions. Pre-registration is required by no later than June 10th. Reserve your spot by logging on here

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation Peter Taylor stressed the importance on how these meetings play an important role in forwarding Western Massachusetts and the surrounding areas:

"The exchange of information and ideas among our non-profit and legislative leaders is vital for our communities. As we adapt to changing conditions and needs, events like this offer a chance to continue shaping long-tern solutions together".

Last month, Non-Profit Center Founder Liana Toscanini presented a LIVE virtual awards ceremony that featured our very own Berkshire County State Representative William "Smitty" Pignatelli and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as they all took time to salute 8 non-profit employees and our area health care workers for their excellent commitment towards making a difference on a daily basis in our community.

For more information on this upcoming meeting and future events, feel free to contact Liana at (413) 441-9542 or email: liana@npcberkshires.org as more legislative Town Hall style meetings will be scheduled throughout the year with one mission in mind: To forward our small businesses from north to south and provide further assistance in keeping local involvement intact and you can do your part towards assisting in this all-important quest.

