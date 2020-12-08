A Local Toy Drive Is Sure To Bring Christmas Cheer

The Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School on Monument Valley Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts is proud to present their annual toy drive to make sure their students have a wonderful holiday as they are relying on the south county community to help out one another during these trying times.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's toy drive will be presented virtually. Feel free to browse through the list, by logging on to this link, then pick a child and click on the button as you will be giving joy to a youngster this holiday season. You will then be able to drop off any unwrapped gifts at the school grounds as you also need to include the designated number of the child that you're sponsoring.

You also have the option of purchasing a gift card as slots are available and the task of shopping will be taken care of by selecting an amount of your choice plus you will have the option of selecting the store where the designated gift will be purchased.

Here are the guidelines for dropping off gifts this year: A car will be in the circle to take the items from you as you drive around after dropping off or picking up your youngster at Muddy Brook. This will take place from Thursday, December 10th to Friday, December 18th. There will also be two drop-offs on Saturday, December 12th and Saturday, December 19th from 9:30 to 11 am.

If you have any questions, e-mail: mbetoydrive@gmail.com

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School for on-air and on-line usage)