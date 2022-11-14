Alright, I'll ask you, Berkshire County residents(you do live here, after all), do you think Massachusetts is a good Winter Holiday destination? I think it would be. Lord knows there's plenty to do whether you want to dine, shop, or sleep. Or do all three!

Or perhaps you're the more adventurous type and you want to do some downhill or cross-country skiing. Yep. Massachusetts has that covered, too. Maybe you really want to get away from it all and just rent a cabin in the middle of nowhere and gaze at the spectacular scenery. Check. We got that too.

Get our free mobile app

Personal-finance pros, WalletHub, just released a list of 2022's Best Winter Holiday Destinations, for both warm and cold weather destinations. And the two largest metro areas in the Bay State both made the list!

WalletHub looked at 70 of the largest metro areas in the United States to come up with their rankings. Then, each of those metros was analyzed on several key factors including how much $ you'll spend on average just to even get to the destination(travel costs), how much you'll spend on average once you're actually at your destination, cold/warm weather activities, weather forecast, attractions, etc.

Boston, Massachusetts, ranked #8 on the list for 2022's Best Cold-Weather Winter Holiday Destinations and Worcester was ranked #32, the last on the list. Apparently, it's more expensive to find accommodations in Worcester than you might think.

For comparison's sake let's look at Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha has the lowest price for a three-star hotel room among cold-weather destinations(approximately $55 a night). Worcester on the other hand has the highest price for a three-star hotel room at approximately $133 a night.

According to WalletHub, here are the Top 10 Cold-Weather Winter Holiday Destinations for 2022:

New York, NY Atlanta, Georgia Washington, DC Chicago, IL St. Louis, MO Cincinnati, OH Kansas City, MO Boston, MA Albuquerque, NM Philadelphia, PA(Although I was fairly young when I lived in Philly, I do remember the city looking quite beautiful around the holiday season.)

Since we've come this far, we may well forge ahead. Here are the Top 10 Warm-Weather Winter Holiday Destinations for 2022:

Las Vegas, NV Austin, TX San Diego, CA Dallas, TX(Dallas is also beautiful, especially around the holidays) San Antonio, TX Phoenix, AZ Houston, TX San Francisco, CA Los Angeles, CA Charleston, SC

For more information including why each city was ranked as high/low as it was, read the full report on WalletHub's website here.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked