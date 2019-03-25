A Matter of Balance/Avoiding Falls Program Being Offered

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Claire Teague Center will host a free twice-weekly program, "A Matter of Balance," for older adults who have concerns about falling. The programs runs Mondays and Thursdays, April 1-29, 1:00-3:00 p.m., at the Claire Teague Senior Center. The center is located at 917 South Main St., Great Barrington.

This award-winning program, conducted by Berkshire Public Health Alliance with a grant from Elder Services of Berkshire County Inc., will teach practical strategies to prevent and manage falls, such as:

-Learning to view falls as controllable

-Setting goals for increasing activity

-Making changes to reduce falls at home

-Exercising to increase strength and balance

The program is for anyone who may have experienced a fall or who wishes to gain preventive skills and strengths to avoid future falls.

Registration is required in person at the Claire Teague Senior Center or by calling Leslie Drager, (413) 822-6236.