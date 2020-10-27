A New Addition To Berkshire United Way

BUW (Berkshire United Way) has a new Director of Donor Engagement. Robby O'Sullivan served as Director of Major Gifts for nearly a decade from The Brooklyn Botanical Garden in New York City. He worked with a community of members and donors as they contained a $24 million budget and participated in donor events, day trips and an annual gala that recently fetched over $123 million in contributions..

O'Sullivan commented on his appointment in Pittsfield:

"I am thrilled to join the team at Berkshire United Way as we consider our role in improving childhood literacy, giving youth a path toward college or career plans and creating economic opportunities for all across Berkshire county. The Berkshires have long been a special place for me, as a destination for cultural attractions and natural beauty and I look forward to serving this extraordinary community".

He arrives in Pittsfield with over 20 years of diverse experience working closely with donors, leadership, training skills and grant writing. His resume includes serving as a major gift officer at Columbia University's School of Journalism, Campaign Associate Director at New york's flagship N-P-R radio station, WNYC AM & FM, manager of The Annual Fund and Alumni Relations for the Population Council, The National Dance Institute's Development Director, Americans For The Arts development associate and The Rotary Foundation's donor services coordinator.

O'Sullivan's educational background excels in Spanish language and Art History and graduated from Indiana State University. He also spent one semester perfecting his craft in Mexico City, Mexico and Madrid, Spain.

This new position resulted in relocating to the beautiful Berkshires from New York City after accepting this new offer as his mission includes supporting individuals, children and youth throughout the county.

BUW President and Chief Executive officer Candace Winkler commented on her new addition to the staff:

"With our annual campaign underway, we are excited to have Robby join our team. His experience and enthusiasm will help us develop stewardship opportunities that will activate new donors and engage with long time donors to retain and increase their support"

You can reach out to Robby by e mail:rosullivan@berkshireunitedway.org or give him a call at (413) 442-6948..

