You Can Join In On A Community Celebration

The Berkshire United Way has teamed up with Greylock Federal Credit Union as they will host their annual LIVE United Community Celebration which takes place on Thursday, April 29th from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Unfortunately, participants can not get together in person as shown in the cover photo as this event will be presented virtually to the general public. Let's give credit to Pittsfield Community Television and Berkshire Community College as they will assist in this week's presentation.

Registration is suggested to reserve a guaranteed spot by going here. Afterwards, you can head over to this Thursday's meeting by accessing this Zoom link.

The ceremony begins with a special memorial tribute to Dan Dillon, followed by a trio of awards presentations that recognize contributions to the Berkshire county community. We offer congratulations to Tom Blauvelt from Wheeler & Taylor Insurance as he will receive The Employee Campaign Coordinator Award. Price Memorial Zion Church has been chosen for The Robert K. Agar Junior Volunteerism Award for their ongoing service in assisting residents during these trying times and State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier will be honored with The Daniel C. Dillon Helping Hands Caring Heart Award.

A contest will also be highlighted as the best photos from last month's volunteer events are going to be elected by members of the audience. You still have time to submit your photos by sending them to #HereForGoodVolunteerMonth.

For more information and details on upcoming events, log on to the Berkshire United way's web site. Volunteers are also needed to assist their neighbors throughout the county by going here. This is a terrific way of paying it forward as residents are STILL being impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and they could use any form of future assistance.

The Berkshire United Way is located at 200 South Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

