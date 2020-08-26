A New Way To Apply For Health Coverage in Massachusetts

The Bay State announced the on-line application to obtain health insurance via Massachusetts Health Connector and MassHealth is now available in Spanish.

Their web site also includes information and tips and determines coverage eligibility for both Health Connector and MassHealth programs.

Mass Health Connector Executive Louis Gutierrez stated: "We are pleased to offer Spanish speaking residents access to our on-line materials and our applications in Spanish. People who are most comfortable reading Spanish can now complete an application, pick a Health Connector plan and make a payment using the Spanish-language webpages".

A button on the top right corner of their web site allows users to access the Spanish pages along with information about Health Connector coverage, the web site offers the entire application in Spanish for residents seeking Health Connector or MassHealth coverage and also includes Health Connector plan selection and payment processes in Spanish.

Many people who apply for Health Connector coverage are now eligible for ConnectorCare coverage which includes assistance in paying premiums, very low co-pays and NO deductibles as lower income residents have access to affordable health care. If you have lost coverage from work, you'll have 60 days to apply for Health Connector coverage if they opt for insurance through the exchange. New applicants who qualify for Connectorcare can enter coverage throughout the year. If you qualify for Masshealth you'll immediately receive no cost or low cost coverage.

If you have any questions, there is assistance via a local Navigator or Certified Application Councilor to assist you and many organizations offer help in Spanish. Call this toll-free number, 1-800-841-2900 and you can request to speak with someone in Spanish. This option will add to the over 325 thousand individuals and small-employer members who receive insurance. You can access their web site for more information.

