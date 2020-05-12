A Pair Of Virtual Events At Historic Dewey Hall

There is no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on all forms of LIVE entertainment not only here in the tri-state region but worldwide. Our friends at the historic Dewey Hall on Main Street in Sheffield have put together a pair of events where audiences can participate virtually as we try to ease back in enjoying some of our local musical talent and we also get to learn something new in this modern technolgical era.

You can participate in an on-line Smart Phone photography workshop this Saturday, May 16th from 10 am to 11;30 am. Most modern gadgets and tablets offer dynamic, professional level camera systems as this session will perfect your creativity as this interactive, application-based class will enable you to edit, post, archive and share your pictorial gems in high fashion. Registration is required by logging on to Dewey Hall's web site.

Another on-line event will be presented on Thursday, May 28th as The Mapletones will present a mini-concert and jam session via Zoom. The get together begins with an inaugural meeting at 7:15 pm followed by a short, on-line concert by the group which begins at 7:30. A half hour later, the Zoom jam session will be presented. It is requested that you make a pay-what-you-can donation via Pay Pal that will assist Dewey Hall prior to being a part of this exclusive audience. Log on to deweymemorialhall@gmail.com OR Venmo (@MagsMcRae) and you will receive the Zoom meeting link

Keep in mind these upcoming concerts have been postponed, but will be re-scheduled at a later date including the May 21st show entitled "Dewey Sessions: Cajun Dance With Jesse Lege and Bayou Brew" and "An Evening with Mike Block" that was scheduled for June 26th will be presented in accordance with mandates issued by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker as to when future arts and entertainment presentations can resume after the COVID-19 pandemic eases up. Keep checking in via the venue's web site for further information.

(Photo image of Dewey Hall's interior courtesy of their web site gallery)