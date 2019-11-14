A Positive Approach To Resilient Parenting Takes Place In GB

During these challenging times, it is important for parents and their children to interact in a forum that focuses on positive psychology that increases optimism, elevates appreciation and strengthens character for all parties involved.

The Muddy Brook Elementary School's PTA will present a free discussion featuring Dr. Maria Sirois, a master teacher, facilitator and author on Wednesday, November 20th beginning at 5:30. This informative get together will take place at the MBE cafeteria located at Monument Valley Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts as all attendees will be treated to dinner and child care is available.

Dr. Sirois focuses on the human spirit's resilience especially during moments of chronic stress, significant transitions in life and shocks of wholesale change. Her perspective comes from decades of study regarding medicine of the mind and body plus resilience disciplines. She wrote two books "A Short Course in Happiness After Loss (and Other Dark, Difficult Times) and "Every Day Counts".

You can learn more about Maria's accomplishments by logging on here.

Supporters of this event include Lee Bank, Berkshire Bank, The Bookloft, Wheeler & Taylor and Price Chopper.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Muddy Brook Elementary School for on-air and on-line usage....Photo of Dr. Maria Sirois courtesy of her personal web site)