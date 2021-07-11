A Preview Of Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting

On Monday evening, The Town of Great Barrington will present their Select Board Regular Meeting at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down, as a safety precaution, participants can follow the latest developments on-line. For more information, log on to the town's web site by going here.

You can participate in this evening's session via Zoom by accessing this link

WEBINAR ID: 884 1009 9986 passcode: 6611333

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) 1-929-205-6099

A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6 pm followed by an approval of minutes followed by Select Board announcements and statements.

A approval of minutes will also be on the agenda looking back to March 8th, April 12th, May 10th, May 12th and May 24th 2021.

TOWN MANAGER'S REPORT:

Topics to be discussed include updates on The Housatonic Water Works, A Veteran's marker at The Housatonic Community Center, Fire Department updates and a meeting date and location will be announced in the upcoming Housatonic neighborhood meeting,

LICENSES AND PERMITS:

A total of 9 one day beer and wine licenses was requested by Pat Hollenbeck and The Board of Library trustees for the upcoming Saturday film series at 231 Main Street in Great Barrington that will be held on the first Saturday of each month from 6 to 10 pm from September 2021 to May 2022.

Sophia Veinoglou has asked for permission to use town roads for the upcoming Fairview Hospital's Monster 5-K dash which is scheduled for Saturday, October 30th 2021.

Howard Jacobs has asked for a driveway permit at 38 Blue Hill Drive to access neighboring 40 Blue Hill Drive and Steven Lee has applied for a driveway permit located at 168 Christian Hill Road.

Thasia Giles has applied for a pair of Sunday entertainment licenses for the upcoming dance festival from Jacob's Pillow on August 1st and 8th at the parking lot of 334 Main Street in Great Barrington (behind Town hall at the gazebo)

PUBLIC HEARING:

A continuation by Jeff Caminiti for a change in manager at 20 Public House Restaurant on Railroad Street in Great Barrington regarding their all alcoholic restaurant liquor license.

NEW BUSINESS:

Usage of additional excess and deficiencies at Monument Mountain Regional high School, pedestrian safety, Fire Department False Alarm fee schedules and an alternate appointment to The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the opportunity to discuss various topics in advance that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site.

The session will also include Select Board and Media Time followed by the standard adjournment.

A reminder, the next Select Board meeting takes place on July 26th 2021. Check back for updates.