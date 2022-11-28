MA Residents: Watch For On-Line Scams

How apropos that today is "Cyber Monday" as we are giving you some tips to safeguard yourself while surfing the world wide web. Consumers are trying to get a head start on their holiday shopping and avoid crowded shopping establishments in the process. But be aware, scammers are out there in full force trying to put some extra coal in your Christmas stocking. For added incentive, use a CREDIT CARD when purchasing items as a DEBIT CARD will NOT give you the added protection against fraud. Without further ado, here are some tips on how to avoid being a victim via the internet:

If you see a post that is NOT recognizable, do your homework because this process will save you a lot of grief in the long run. Read any "strange" information carefully as some of these posts could be of a "bait and switch" variety. For example, red flags are put up if the sender hails from Florida and the same thread went north of the border in Canada as this is truly illegitimate in nature.

Scammers always think outside the box as some of their previous profiles are banned on-line, but that does NOT stop them from creating a new profile. Check the source and do NOT access any links that are unrecognizable to you. They also try to hook people through their sympathetic ways as information about missing children is a prime example. Check with your local TV news OR if law enforcement puts the all-important announcement out to the public, then you'll know it is legitimate in nature.

You can also prevent further problem by doing a reverse image search via Google as this is a way of "turning the tables" on these vipers who prey on unsuspecting individuals and if you see a post on social media that is abnormal in nature, report it to Facebook immediately. You can also copy and paste any suspicious posts and forward them to Facebook's search tool to compare notes on this dangerous matter.

BOTTOM LINE: It's like doing homework after school, but the extra time will give consumers peace of mind during these problematic times in this "so-called" 21st century. For further details, log on to The Better Business Bureau's web site by going here. Either way, STAY SAFE!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of The Better Business Bureau's web site)