A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

This evening, The Town of Great Barrington will present their Select Board Regular Meeting at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street.

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6 pm followed by an approval of minutes followed by Select Board announcements and statements.

TOWN MANAGER'S REPORT:

Topics to be discussed include updates on The Housatonic Water Works plus details on board committee meetings and public works projects. The Select Board will also take time to welcome a new Treasurer and Collector.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

A continuation by Jeff Caminiti for a change in manager at 20 Public House Restaurant on Railroad Street in Great Barrington.

A special permit application from Kenneth Alpart who is based in Tenafly, New Jersey for a moderate income home located at 250 Long Pond Road in Great Barrington to host events on the property. An open public hearing featuring a detailed explanation of the project with opportunities to speak in favor or oppose this measure followed by a motion to close or continue the public hearing.

NEW BUSINESS:

Updates on the Housatonic Improvement Committee, an appointment for a alternate one planning board, appointments of a select board representative and one citizen at large for assignment of task force members stationed at Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, re-appointments regarding the upcoming 2022 Fiscal year budget and an appointment to The BRTA (Berkshire Regional Transit Authority)

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the opportunity to discuss various topics in advance that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site.

The session will also include Select Board and Media Time followed by the standard adjournment.

A reminder, the next Goal Setting Select Board meeting takes place on June 28th 2021. Check back for updates.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)