A Recap Of Saturday’s Trading Post
1) Vinnie got us started with an array of items including an espresso coffee machine complete with cups, glasses and an extra aluminum tamper for the firm price of $60, a 12 string Takamini acoustic guitar with hard shell case both available for $350 or he will take best offer and two pieces of pro-audio recording equipment including a Yamaha motif rack for the firm price of $350 and a Digi-Max pre-amplifier for $275 firm. To inquire further, call (413) 441-7333.
2) Tom checked in from South Egremont with a variety of items including a 24 inch 5 horse power wood splitter priced at $375, a 2009 Massey Ferguson hydrostatic 4 by 4 tractor (model #1531) with a 33 horse power diesel engine, loader and fork attachment all for $13,000 or he will take best offer and the deal of the day: a 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix with a new engine and transmission for only $3,000. For more information, call (413) 528-0076.
3) Gary STILL has a 30 inch Craftsman table saw, sale priced at $100. If interested, call him at (413) 528-4510
4) Some unique items are available from John out in Amsterdam, New York including a 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee Tractor with new tires and rims, firmly priced at $2,500, an assortment of hand-painted phonograph horns that can be played on a cylinder record player, prices may vary and 1,000 4 minute Edison cylinders at $3 a piece. You can get more details by phoning 1-518-843-6117.
5) Ellie has a gray and green tweed power wrist recliner for the firm price of $100 available for immediate pick-up in Great Barrington. Call her today at (413) 528-4410.
6) Charlie has a rare U.S. Marine Corps document from 1967 entitled "Counter Insurgency Operations" for the firm price of $50. For more details, call (413) 329-6353.
7) Bea has a 2005 Buick LeSabre available for the low price of $950 or she will take best offer. For more information on this vehicle, give her a call at (413) 429-5885.
8) Jo also has a vehicle for sale in Housatonic. You can check out a 2016 Subaru Impreza 5 door hatchback, under 25 thousand miles with brand new tires, heated seats and blue tooth accessories available for $14,500 or she will take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 626-3177.