A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from Sheffield is looking for a 38 by 23 and a half inch or larger counter top, preferably one that features a Formica top. if you can assist in her quest, call (413) 229-8686.

2) New England's George Reeves, kevin Titus (aka Superman) STILL has a vintage 2002 Monte Carlo, a # 3 Dale Earnhardt Intimidator in excellent condition for $7,000 or he'll take best offer. Only serious buyers should contact him at 1-860-453-4219.

3) A listener from Sheffield has a freshly painted 12 foot aluminum row boat for sale which includes a trailer, electric motor and fishing gear priced at $700 or best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 229-2101.

4) A listener from West Stockbridge has a FREE twin size oak platform bed with 4 drawers. To arrange a pick-up, phone (413) 232-7925.

5) Sherry from Richmond is looking for a 5 to 6 year old pick-up truck that can also pull a small travel trailer. If you can help her out, call (413) 329-3022.

6) A listener from "Lovely Lee" has a contractor's cap for a small pick-up truck with rear doors and integral tool boxes for the firm price of $100. For more details, give him a call at (413) 243-0675.

7) Margie in Great Barrington has some incredible deals for you including a hand-made wooden wagon for only $25, a 56 by 26 square inch International Harvester refrigerator in excellent condition for only $50, 3 maple TV tables and stands for the incredible price of $25 and a New Wave infra-red electric oven for $65. For more information, call her at (413) 528-1513.

8) Lynn in Sheffield has an assortment of knitted triangle shawls available for $50 a piece. Call (413) 429-6180.

9) Pierre checked in from "Beautiful Becket" as he is looking for landscaping plants, a spotlight tree and a top quality living room set. He also has 4 factory Toyota Tundra steel wheels with tires (model # 265-60-R18) available for only $150 or he will take best offer. Give him a call at (413) 441-2239.