A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Kevin Titus, New England's George Reeves (aka Superman) started things off as he STILL has a 2002 Monte Carlo # 3 Dale Earnhardt "Intimidator" race car available for $7,000 or he will take best offer. Only serious buyers should contact him at 1-860-453-4219.

2) Norm is looking for a battery operated portable TV withe either a VHS or DVD player. If you can help in his quest, give him a call at (413) 854-4478.

3) Ken checked in from Alford as he has a pair of items for sale including a moto-caddy golf cart with a lithium rechargeable battery for only $400 and 4 snow tires (model # 235-55-HR19XL) sale priced at only $150. He will also take best offer. For more details, call (413) 528-8914 OR 1-917-822-4241.

4) Helen from Housatonic is looking for crystal prisms mounted on a chandelier and super hero figurines. If you can assist her, call (413) 274-5010.

5) A listener is looking for a used dog crate and either a girls or women's 26 inch bicycle. If you are able to help in her search, call (413) 446-0727.

6) Tom from South Egremont has a quartet of items available including a 1960's Ford 2000 tractor with dual rear wheels, 3 point hitch and P-T-O priced at $1,100, a collectible Japanese sword from World War II for only $1,000, a John Deere 1940's pedal tractor for the incredible price of $125 and a 2000 Isuzu roll back truck with a Danco 19 foot aluminum and wood bed flat bed. This vehicle needs some brake work and you can buy it for only $7,000. He will also take best offer on any or all of these items. For more information, call (413) 528-0076.

7) Al from Housatonic has a 3 by 5 glass top rectangular patio table for only $20 and X-Box equipment including a controller unit and 32 games for just $100. He will also take best offer. To in quire further, call 1-518-428-2618.

8) Nick has a 2005 750-CC Honda Shadow Spirit Motorcycle with 15,000 miles and a new set of tires, all for $3,500 or he'll take best offer. To check this bike out, phone (413) 528-5611.

9) A listener from Richmond, Massachusetts is looking for a dump trailer. If you can help her out, call (413) 329-3022.

10) Pierre from "Beautiful Becket" is STILL looking for a good quality sectional sofa, vintage advertising signs and a hammock. Give him a call at (413) 441-2239.