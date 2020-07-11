A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Al was our first caller from Housatonic as he has a class 3 trailer hitch for a late 90's Dodge pick-up truck available for $25 and a 3 by 5 glass top outdoor table for the incredible price of only $20. For more details, call 1-518-428-2618.

2) Reggie checked in from Great Barrington with an assortment of items including a Suzuki 1400-CC motorcycle with saddle bar, a windshield and crash bar, a bin filled with vintage Matchbox cars and turn of the century currency featuring three fold dollar bills, all available for best offer. For more information, call (413) 362-0829.

3) New England's George Reeves, Kevin Titus (aka Superman) STILL has a 2002 Monte Carlo # 3 Dale Earnhardt "Intimidator" race car in excellent condition for the incredible price of $7,000. Only serious buyers should contact him at 1-860-201-7700.

4) Kathy made a return appearance from New Marlborough. She has a FREE set of 4 Michelin truck tires (model # P275-65-B18) and a 62 X 74 inch heavy steel back wooden front for a pick-up truck for the firm price of $70. To inquire further, call (413) 229-3057.

5) A listener from Great Barrington has a wooden roll top desk, 55 inches long and 27 inches in depth for only $100 or she will take best offer. If you would like photos of this vintage item, call her at (413) 528-0943.

6) A listener also from the Great barrington area has a Pacific Energy Summit Classic wood stove for sale complete with store piping, priced at $2,300 or best offer. If interested, call her at (413) 528-0943.

7) LUCKY 7 is looking for a paddle board. He also has a trio of items for sale including an oral glass top wrought iron table with 6 chairs for $350, an underground weed cutter sale priced at $150 and a 8 inch table saw with homemade stand, both for $85. All these items are available for best offer as well. For more information, call (413) 528-1767.

8) Louie once again checked in from Alford with a pair of FREE items including a 6 inch aluminum cap and a aluminum ladder rack for a short bed pick-up truck. He also has a X-530 John Deere commercial tractor in excellent condition with power steering, hydraulic lift, brand new tires and cruise control plus a a 6 and a half horsepower shop vac with a 16 gallon container complete with attachments. Call him to negotiate a price for the latter two items at (413) 329-9465.

9) A listener has a 4 and a half claw tub with top shower surround, free of charge. To inquire further, call (413) 429-5359.