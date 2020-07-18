A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Vinnie from Sheffield made a return appearance and started things off in high fashion as he has a pair of items available including a 12 foot aluminum fishing boat for $500 and an Alvarez acoustic guitar with hardshell case sale priced at $250. He will also take best offer. If interested, call him at (413) 329-4438.

2) New England's George Reeves, Kevin Titus (aka Superman) STILL has a 2002 Monte Carlo # 3 Dale Earnhardt "Intimidator" race car for only $7,000 or he will take best offer for this vintage vehicle. Only serious buyers should contact him at 1-860-201-7770.

3) A girl's bedroom set is available for sale which also includes a bed frame, mirrors, dresser and night stand. This listener will take $400 or best offer. For more information, call (413) 441-6894.

4) Pierre checked in from "Beautiful Becket" as he is looking for a hanging rack for pots and pans, a hammock, a stainless steel electric stove and a living room set with sofa included. If you can assist him in this quest, give him a call at (413) 441-2239.

5) A listener from New Marlborough has a 100 year antique dresser with 5 drawers for the firm price of $50. To arrange a pick-up, please call (413) 528-1519.

