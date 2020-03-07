A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) "Honda Bob" from Housatonic got things started. He has two motorcycle helmets for sale: A double extra large white Shoei TC-10 with graphics priced at $475, firm plus an extra large H-J-C, H-J-T-C-C17 for the incredible, firm price of $100. 4 Michelin all-season radial tires (model # 225-75-16) mounted on a Jeep Cherokee are STILL up for grabs for the sale price of $300, firm. To inquire further, please call (413) 274-3867.

2) Joey in Great Barrington is looking for a part on a log splitter, the ram end of a hydraulic piston which splits wood into the wedge. If you can help him out in his quest, call (413) 645-3108.

3) Pierre checked in from "Beautiful" Becket as he is looking for an assortment of items including a sectional or traditional living room set, Tanglewood and music related memorabilia, pyrex nesting bowls in assorted colors and colorful rotary telephones, preferably red, blue or green. If you can assist him, phone (413) 441-2239.

4) Louie has returned to The Trading Post as he has a bench grinder, a gas furnace, an aluminum system for a flat bed pick-up truck and assorted power tools for sale. Call (413) 329-9465 to negotiate a price for any or all of these items aforementioned.

5) Kathy STILL has a 1999 Subaru Impreza station wagon with all wheel drive and manual transmission. The vehicle has logged over 126 thousand miles and is available for the incredible low price of $700 or she will take best offer. To arrange an appointment to see this car for yourself in Housatonic, contact her at (413) 429-7931.