A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from "Lovely Lee" has an assortment of items available including 2 19 inch color TV sets, FREE of charge, a oak round table with 4 chairs priced at $180 and a large Kenmore 10,000 B-T-U air conditioner for only $100. He'll also take best offer for the latter two. If interested, call (413) 822-8438.

2) Sheila up in Housatonic is looking for assorted jelly jars. If you can help her out in this quest, phone (413) 274-3465.

3) A listener also from "Lovely Lee" has a wooden twin bed FREE of charge. To arrange a pick-up, give him a call at (413) 243-1353.

4) Al checked in from Housatonic. He is looking for a 5 by 8 or 6 by 10 foot enclosed trailer. He also has a 36 by 40 inch round oak wooden kitchen table available for the firm price of $20. For more details, call 1-518-428-2618.

5) A listener in Great Barrington has a 17 by 18 inch bird cage FREE of charge. Phone (413) 528-0142 to arrange a pick-up.

6) Lou has a quartet of items available in Egremont including a 56 inch long and 32 inch wide wrought iron glass top table with 4 matching chairs for the firm price of $150, a wheelbarrow for $35 firm , a Scotts 3000 spreader and Ames garden cart with wheels, both priced at $25 firm. For more information, call (413) 528-6492.

7) Vinnie from Sheffield was our "Lucky 7" caller as he has gallons of house paint, assorted colors available for the starting price of $20 and more, and a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle in excellent condition priced at $5,000 firm. To inquire further, call him at (413) 329-4438.

8) Brian in Great Barrington has a wood splitter for $650 or he'll take best offer. Call (413) 717-5376.

9) Pierre from "Beautiful Becket" also has a wood splitter available for $550 or best offer. He is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs. Give him a call at (413) 441-9239.

(A reminder: The Trading Post airs every Saturday morning immediately following the 9 o'clock news on YOUR Home Town Station 860 AM and 94.1 FM, WSBS, LIVE on-line at wsbs.com, on the FREE WSBS app and check us out via your Smart Speaker. Click the LISTEN tab on our home page and scroll down to WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to enable your device)