A Recap Of this Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from Great Barrington has an assortment of items available including four 619 whitewall tires for a vintage vehicle priced at $500 or he'll take best offer, a 20 by 30 foot commercial tent frame, an electric handicap scooter including new batteries and an electric handicap ramp. Each item sells for $400 or best offer. If interested, call (413) 429-6498.

2) Barbara checked in from "Lovely Lee". She STILL has a vintage 1980 Chevy Camaro Berlinetta 2 door hardtop which needs some restoration for the incredible price of $2,000 or best offer. She also has an oil painting from avant-garde artist Bruce McDonald available for $100 or best offer and a Sears 35 millimeter SLR camera with auto electronic flash, telephoto lens and a carrying case, ALL for $75 or best offer. To inquire further, give her a call at (413) 243-4185.

3) Kelly has a futon which doubles up as a love seat and double bed for only $200 or best offer. to arrange a pick-up in Sheffield, call her at 1-617-775-8592.

4) Tom from South Egremont has a bevy of items including a Western 7 and a half minute mount plow system from a 2001 Dodge three quarter ton truck available for $800, a 1940's Aurelia 18 inch boys bicycle in excellent condition, sale priced at only $60, a 1930's Texaco 5 gallon insulated can that holds motor oil, "past and present" also for $60 and a John Deere model # 650 diesel 4 wheel drive 4 by 4 tractor with power steering, a mower and 3 point hitch for $3,000. All of these items are also available for best offer. For more details, call (413) 528-0076.

5) Charlie in Great Barrington has a pair of items for sale including a Makita circular saw in good condition for $15 or best offer and a trio of two, four and 6 foot levels for the firm price of $50. Give him a call at (413) 329-6353.

6) Luke out in "Lovely Lee" is looking for a fireplace grate. If you can help him out in his quest, phone (413) 243-0793.