A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from South Egremont wants you to check out a standard men's bicycle that is available for ONLY $75. if interested, give her a call at (413) 528-1378.

2) A listener from Lanesboro, Massachusetts checked in with an incredible deal: He has a 48 inch brown oak kitchen table for ONLY $100. To inquire further, phone (413) 443-0485.

3) A listener from Great Barrington has a pair of items for sale including a Boston Red Sox rocking chair and a jigsaw puzzle board to mount your completed work of art. Both items are priced at $75 a piece or she will take best offer. For more information, call (413) 854-4081.

4) Vinnie from Sheffield is looking for a winter or long term rental and he is willing to perform maintenance work on the property. He looks forward to hearing from you. call (413) 329-4438.

5) Al from Housatonic has a solid wood kitchen table 5 feet in diameter and a Blaupunkt car stereo with sub-woofer. Both items are priced at $25 each or he will take best offer. Phone 1-518-428-2618.

6) A listener from Housatonic has a Yamaha bass guitar (model # BB-414) with a Fender amp, case, wiring and manuals. The whole package goes for $500, firm. Call (413) 274-6356.

7) "LUCKY 7" has a 2005 purple and silver striped Honda Shadow Spirit 750 CC motorcycle with 15,000 miles and plenty off chrome to boot. This bike goes for $3,000 or she will take "best reasonable offer". If you are interested in this COOL set of wheels, call (413) 528-5611.

