A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Robert got us started as he has a pair of women's 27 inch 10 speed bicycles that need some work including a tune-up and air for the tires. They are priced at $25 a piece or take both for $40. Head on over to "Lovely Lee" to check them out by calling (413) 427-7351.

2) Steve in Housatonic is looking for 4 V-8 engines and parts from Ford vehicles dating back to the late 60's and 70's particularly engines with cubic inch dimensions of 302, 351, 429 and 460. If you can assist him in his quest, phone (413) 695-0124.

3) A listener from Pittsfield has a 14 foot canoe available for $300 or she will take best offer and a boat motor for only $90 or best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 329-7455.

4) Joey in Great Barrington is looking for a flat screen TV and coaxial cables. If you can help him out, call (413) 645-3108.

5) Charlie has an assortment of items available including used accurate levels to check installation of boards and various power tools for best offer plus a Starrett forefooter with case for the incredible price of $15 and a 6 foot level match for $35. For more information, call (413) 329-6353.