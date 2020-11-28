A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Richie from "Lovely Lee" is looking for AC/DC collectible memorabilia. if you can help out my fellow native New Yorker, give hima call at (413) 212-0452.

2) Al in Housatonic is looking for an enclosed snowmobile trailer. if you can assist him in this quest, call 1-518-428-2618.

3) Jonnie also from "Lovely Lee" recently gave away a vintage sewing machine, FREE of charge on The Trading Post. She also has a box of attachments that would be put to good use, so if you recently received this item, she would like to hear from you and this extra addition is also FREE. Call her at (413) 243-2772.

4) Tom checked in from South Egremont as he has a quartet of items including 5 Firestone wide oval red line (NOT radial) tires (model # G-7014) perfect for 60's hot rod and muscle cars with 75% tread and one is brand new. the whole set sells for $250, a trio of partial rolls of nylon rope, all different in diameter available for ONLY $60, a 6 foot folding conference room table with 4 burgundy upholstered seats and backs, all for $100 and a Coleman 40 thousand B-T-U propane, Power Mate salamander heater, also priced at $60. All these items are also available for best offer. For more details, call (413) 528-0076.

5) Donna in Great Barrington has an assortment of furniture available for BEST OFFER including a pair of upholstered chairs with wood trim, a swivel rocker, a wooden 5 shelf bookcase and a dark wood glass font china closet. For more information, call (413) 528-2085.

6) John also from Great Barrington has a pair of economy tractors for sale including a 14 horse power model with 24 inch tires, a bucket loader and dual hydraulics and a Jim Dandy model with 16 inch tires, dual transmission and hydraulics. Both are available for BEST OFFER. To inquire further, give him a call at (413) 281-7188.

7) Tim from Egremont has the honor of being "Lucky 7" on this edition of the Trading Post. he has a 2003 Chevy van that needs some work, but still runs wel. The vehicle is priced at ONLY $800 or he'll take best offer and a Dayton, Ohio meat scale for $250 or best offer. If interested, call (413) 854-7664.