1) Pierre checked in from "Beautiful Becket" as he is looking for "Fish Heads" (don't ask why) and vintage advertising signs. If you can assist him in this unique quest, call (413) 441-2239.

2) Kathy from New Marlborough has a pair of items available including a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 motorcycle with windshield and saddle bag priced at $3,300, firm and a Bow Flex TC-20 tread climber with manuals and a rubber mat for $900 or she will take best offer. To inquire further, give her a call at (413) 229-3057.

3) Florence in Great Barrington has recently suffered a serious health set back and is looking for inquiries from area doctors. If you can help her out, please call (413) 528-4887.

4) Robert once again checked in form "Lovely Lee" as he STILL has a pair of 26 inch women's bicycles featuring the Free Spirit and Vega models. Both bikes need air in the tires. Take one for $20 or both for $35. He also has 6 boxes of books including contemporary novels and best sellers available for best offer. For more details, call (413) 427-7351.

5) Tom in South Egremont brings us a blast from the past on this quartet of items he has for sale including a large copper eagle weather vane for $275, a large 24 inch tall Anchor brand ships brass hanging lantern priced at $225, a 12 inch brass and copper steam whistle available for $165 and a child's size antique pack basket that can be used for trapping and fishing for the low price of $125. He will also take best offer for any or all of these items. If interested, give him a call at (413) 528-0076.