A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from Great Barrington has a commercial Superior 6 burner stove available for $800 or he'll take best offer and a Sol elliptical machine FREE of charge. To inquire further, call (413) 854-1495.

2) Tommy checked in from Housatonic. He has a 2007 Hynudai Tiberon for $2,100 or best offer. The vehicle needs a new side door handle. For more information, give him a call at (413) 854-7652.

3) Nick from Great Barrington has a 2005 bluish-purple 750 CC Honda Spirit motorcycle for $3,500 or best offer and a 1996 GMC pick-up truck for $3,000 or best offer. keep in mind, this vehicle needs a new emergency brake cable. He also has a 1927 gold and black size 5 onyx ring priced at $100, firm. Get more details by calling (413) 528-5611.

4) Louie from Alford has a 25 pound electric winch for $60, a pair of shop vacs priced at $75 and $100 and a 3 tier tool box for only $150. A complete set of tools is also included as the whole package is available for $500. If interested, call (413) 329-4965.

5) Pierre from "Lovely Lenox" (he relocated from "Beautiful Becket") is looking for a porta bale storage building, vintage advertising signs, assorted pink or blue pyrex bowls and he is also inquiring about purchasing a Subaru Baja vehicle. if you can assist him in these quests, phone (413) 441-2239.

6) Vinnie in Great Barrington is looking for a 30 to 32 foot camping trailer. If you can help him out, call (413) 329-4438.

7) "Lucky 7" belongs to Tom in South Egremont as he has a 3 point hitch brush hog 6 foot cut mover for $600 and a 8 foot Chevy OR GMC pick-up truck bed good for 1988 to 1998 models for only $750. he will also take best offer for both of these items. To inquire further, call him at (413) 528-0076.

8) Our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart STILL has assorted strollers available for best offer. For more details, call him at (413) 464-5363.

9) Your Trading Post host, Ron Carson is STILL looking for a vintage AM ONLY Zenith OR GE clock radio, circa 1960's. Must be in excellent condition and in good working order. Check in with me during regular business hours at WSBS to negotiate a price. (413) 528-0860.