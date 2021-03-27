A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from Ashley Falls has FREE scrap metal for those who are interested. You must call (413) 854-3661 to arrange a pick-up.

2) A listener from Great Barrington has a 42 inch round redwood picnic table with 5 plastic chairs, all for the incredible price of $30 and a 26 inch bicycle with no gears available for $75 or best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 528-1378.

3) Bonnie checked in from Sheffield as she has a Kenmore dishwasher and a Kenmore over the range microwave oven. Both items are FREE of charge. To arrange a pick-up, phone (413) 441-1502.

4) Carolyn from neighboring Claverack, New York has a L-G wireless streaming blue ray disc/DVD player, brand new in the box available for $50 or best offer. She also has male and female zebra finches priced at $10 a piece. For more details, give her a call at 1-518-567-7646.

5) Kathy in New Marlborough is looking for a walk behind brush hog and she has an adjustable steel truck black window grand with black finish measuring anywhere between 62 and 74 inches. This item is priced at $60, firm. For more information, call (413) 229-3057.

6) Christine phoned in from Great Barrington as she has a 2005 Honda Shadow Spirit chrome 750 CC motorcycle available for $3,500 or she'll take best offer. If interested, call (413) 528-5611

7) "Lucky Seven" belongs to Jordie from Sheffield as he has a trio of items available including a self-propelled Toro 6 and a half horse power lawn mower (model # 20017), a brand new basic unit mechanical log splitter and a 12,000 B-T-U wall mounted air conditioner, all firmly priced at $225 a piece. if you are interested in the entire package, you can call (413) 229-7796 to negotiate a final price.

8) Donna checked in from Great Barrington with an assortment of furniture items that are available for best offer including a queen size sleeper sofa, a rocker/recliner, a twin bed with maple frame headboard and a solid maple end table. If you would like to add any of these to your dwelling, call (413) 528-2085.

9) Bob from New Marlborough has a pair of skis with boots priced at $40 and some FEE furniture including a tan colored cloth couch and assorted dressers and bureaus with mirrors. To arrange for a pick-up, call (413) 229-8628.

10) Bill from Egremont is looking for a predator carburetor and he has a Rotunda Ford Motor Craft for the firm price of $350. To inquire further, call (413) 429-7667.

11) Florence checked in from Great Barrington. She has a total of 266 linear feet of crown molding, a collection of rabbit molds and a recliner all available for best offer. To get more details, call her at (413) 528-4887.

12) Pierre from "Lovely Lenox" is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs, storage sheds and plywood. if you can assist him in this all-important quest, call (413) 441-2239.