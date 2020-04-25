A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Enrico got things going as he has a quartet of items available including a snowblower priced at $250, a wood splitter for $500, a 14 inch compound sliding saw for the low price of $200 and a leather couch reduced to $100. he will also take best offer on any or all of these items. For more details, call (413) 770-3370.

2) Bill in Egremont STILL has a 1990 platinum Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe with a V-6 super charged motor, automatic transmission and 4 wheel disc brakes. The vehicle needs some restoration and is priced at $1,200 or he'll take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 429-7667.

3) Robert in "Lovely Lee" STILL has a pair of women's bicycles including a 26 inch Univega and a 24 inch Free Spirit. Both bikes are in good condition and need air in the tires. Take one for $20 or both for $30. For more information, call (413) 427-7351.

4) Norm in Great Barrington is looking for a small blender or food processor. If you can help him out, phone (413) 854-4478.

5) Tom from South Egremont has an interesting assortment of items including a 6 foot long, 4 foot wide and 4 foot high 2017 Cargo Mate enclosed trailer with barn door and V-Nose reduced to $1,500, a John Deere 425 lawn tractor complete with all wheel steering, a 60 inch hydrostatic mower with hydraulic snow plow available for $3,200 and a pair of memorabilia including a 1930's 20 inch by 24 inch Midway Garage/James R Duff porcelain sign for only $125 and a vintage 3 foot by 24 inch high Richardson's root Beer sign priced at $250. All of these items are also available for best offer. Call (413) 528-0076.