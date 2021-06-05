A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A FREE wood stove is up for grabs. To arrange a pick-up, give a call to Bill at (413) 822-8227.

2) A listener from Great Barrington is looking for an old fashioned weather station. If you can assist in his quest, phone (413) 528-3280.

3) A listener from Great Barrington has a teakwood Adirondack chair and a child's teak chair both available for best offer. She also has an assortment of ornamental grass also available for best offer. For more information, call (413) 528-0263.

4) A listener from Housatonic has a 4 door 2006 Toyota Matrix with 19,000 miles logged on to the vehicle available for $5,000 or she will take offer. To inquire further, call (413) 274-3795.

5) Guy is looking for a vintage cassette player. If you can assist him in this quest, please give him a call (413) 854-1415.

6) Paul from Housatonic is looking for a free standing basketball rim and hoop and a standard bookcase. If you can help him out, phone (413) 274-3743.

