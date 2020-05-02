A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener is looking for horse radish roots and various plants. If you can assist in her quest, call (413) 446-6369.

2) Johnnie checked in from "Lovely Lee" as she has a FREE vintage Con Sew sewing machine (model # 230), To arrange a pick-up, give her a call at (413) 243-2772.

3) Freddie from Great Barrington has an assortment of items available including a brass chandelier with 8 lights and chain, all for the firm price of $100, a 60 inch red velvet 2 seat couch for $500 firm and a pair of 30 inch chairs with ottomans, both firmly priced at $500. For more information, call (413) 528-6808.

4) Robert from "Lovely Lee" STILL has a pair of women's bicycles including a 26 inch Univega with narrow wheels and a 24 inch Free Spirit with wide rubber terrain tires. Both bikes are in excellent condition and need air in the tires. They are priced at $20 a piece or take both for $30. He also has 8 boxes of assorted books for only $5 per box. If interested, give him a call at (413) 427-7351.

5) Kathy in New Marlborough has a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle with windshield and saddle bags available for the firm price of $3,300 and a Bowflex Tread Climber (model # T-C 20) with manual and rubber mats all for $900 or she'll take best offer. For more details, phone (413) 229-3057.

6) Enrico from Great Barrington has a quartet of items for sale including a snow blower for $250, a compound sliding myder saw with stand, priced at $200, a 10 by 20 by 8 Shelter Logic garage in a box sale priced at $100 and a Stratton wood splitter for $500. He will also take best offer for any or all of these items. Check in with him at (413) 770-3770.

7) Tom from Sandisfield has a green Discovery 158 canoe with paddles and life jackets all for $450 or he will take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 258-4537.

8) New England's George Reeves, Kevin Titus (aka Superman) has a 2012 Dale Earnhardt limited edition Monte Carlo race car for sale in Huntsville, Connecticut. This collectible is in mint condition and is priced at $7,500 or he will take best offer. Only serious buyers should call him at 1-860-452-4219.

9) Tom is South Egremont has a trio of items available including a tri-fold hard Tonneau cover for a 6 and a half foot Chevy or GMC pick-up truck, sale priced at $400, a John Deere 425 lawn tractor complete with a 60 inch hydrostatic lawn mower and a 60 inch snow plow all for $3,200 and a collectible copper eagle weather vane reduced to $225. He will also take best offer on any or all of these items. Give him a call at (413) 528-0076.