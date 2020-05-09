A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Al has an Air Head model tube with boat tow that seats 2 people and he is looking for assorted patio furniture. Contact him at 1-518-428-2618.

2) Robert checked in from "Lovely Lee" as he STILL has a pair of women's bicycles including a 26 inch Uni Vega with narrow wheels and a 24 inch Free Spirit with wide rubber terrain tires at $20 a piece or take both for $30. He also has 8 boxes of assorted books available for $5 per box and a 36 by 48 inch oak desk with a matching swivel chair for the firm price of $75. For more information, call (413) 427-7351.

3) Brett from Ashley Falls is looking for horse radish roots and plants. He also has a pair of items for sale including a Gravely tractor with brush hog and roto-tiller all priced at $300 or he will take best offer and a Jackson garden cart for only $100 or best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 446-6369.

4) Pierre in "Beautiful" Becket has alloy aluminum wheels with marginal tires from a 2002 Subaru available for $100 or he will take best offer and a wood splitter for only $300 or best offer. He is also looking for 4 tires for his Toyota Tundra (model # 275-65-R18) and a furnished living room set. Contact him at (413) 441-2239.

5) Dee in Great Barrington has a Barbie dress house available for best offer. If interested, call her at (413) 528-9493.

6) New England's George Reeves, Kevin Titus (aka Superman) STILL has a 2012 Dale Earnhardt limited edition Monte Carlo race car in mint condition. He will take $7,500 or best offer for this vintage vehicle. Only serious buyers should call him at 1-860-452-4219.