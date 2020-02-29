A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Kathy STILL has a 1999 silver Subaru Impreza station wagon with all wheel drive and manual transmission. This vehicle has 126 thousand miles and she has reduced the price to $700 or best offer. Call her at (413) 429-7831 and schedule an appointment up in Housatonic to check out this incredible deal.

2) Tom checked in from South Egremont as he has a pair of items available including a John Deere garden tractor with a 48 inch mower, 40 inch roto-tiller and snow plow priced at $650 and a 24 inch D-R all terrain mower for only $1,500. He'll also take best offer for both. To inquire further, call (413) 528-0076.

3) Tom in Great Barrington has an assortment of commemorative postage stamps from 1980 to 1999 for the firm price of $400. he also has a one piece child's desk with stool and wooden door, FREE of charge. To arrange a pick-up, phone (413) 528-0124.

4) Gary phoned in from Alford. He has a 10 inch Craftsman table saw for $100, firm and is looking for a super C tractor with 2 point hitch. If you can help him out in his quest, call (413) 528-4150.

5) Vinnie from Sheffield is looking for a full face motorcycle helmet. If you have one available, give him a call at (413) 329-4438.