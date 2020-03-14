A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from "Lovely Lee" has an assortment of items for sale including a 1980 2 door Chevy Camaro Berlinetta which needs a new motor. She will take $2,000 or best offer for this vehicle. Plus you can browse through a variety of books and vinyl from the 50's to the 80's all available for best offer. She is also looking for an aluminum portable clothes rack. For more details, call (413) 243-4185.

2) Pheobe checked in from West Stockbridge as she has a Craftsman table saw and bench press for exercising. These items are priced at $100 a piece or she'll take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 329-0449.

3) Honda Bob STILL has a Canon Rebel camera kit including a 55 and 300 millimeter lens with carrying case and a pair of chips. the whole package sells for $495. He also has a extra extra large white Shoei motorcycle helmet complete with graphics available for the firm price of $475, an E-L 17 jet black Henry Johnson motorcycle helmet for the incredible, firm price of only $100. Come on to Housatonic and check out 4 all-season Michelin tires (225-75-16) from a Jeep Grand Cherokee mounted on mag wheels. The set goes for $300, firm. For more information, give him a call at (413) 274-3867.

4) Robert, also from "Lovely Lee" has a pair of women's 10 speed bicycles for sale which need a tune-up and air in the tires. They sell for $30 a piece or take both for $50. get more details by calling (413) 427-7351.

5) Louie made a return appearance from Alford. He has 6 sections of 6 by 8 fencing available and 24 by 24 gas wall heater. Call him at (413) 329-9465 to negotiate a price for any of these items aforementioned.

6) Pierre from "beautiful Becket" is looking for living room furniture complete with a leather sofa, colorful rotary phones (excluding beige, yellow, black and white) and vintage advertising signs. If you can assist him in his quest, call (413) 441-2239.