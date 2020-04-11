A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Tom Soules' father got things going as he has a 1981 Harley Davidson 1000 C-C Sportster motorcycle available for $3,000 or he will take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 269-0238.

2) Nick has a pair of 800 watt Growlite full spectrum bulbs on sale for $100. If interested, phone (413) 528-1611.

3) Tom checked in from South Egremont with an assortment of items available including a 6 by 4 foot Cargo Mate enclosed V-Nose trailer, 4 feet high with a barn type back door on sale for $1,500, a 1950's John Deere pedal tractor for the incredible price of $165, 5 brass steam gauge ships in excellent condition dating back to the 1800's, 5 and a half inches in diameter from The Alice Chalmers Company for $200 apiece or if you want the entire set, Tom can negotiate a price plus a large cast iron bell, 12 inches in diameter for only $125. All of these items are also available for best offer. For more information, call (413) 528-0076.

4) Florence has a mahogany coffee table from the top of a small baby grand piano and a slide projector with 15 wheels. Both items are priced at $50 a piece or she will take best offer. Give her a call at (413) 528-4887.

5) Helen in Housatonic is looking for clear or colored chandelier crystals. If you can assist in her quest, call (413) 274-5010.

6) Robert from "Lovely" Lee STILL has a pair of 26 inch women's bicycles featuring the Free Spirit and Vega models. Both bikes need air in the tires. Take one for $20 or both for $35. You can check them out by scheduling an appointment. Call (413) 427-7351.

7) New England's George Reeves, Kevin Titus (aka Superman) messaged me on Facebook with a cool item up for grabs: A 2002 Dale Earnhardt Imitation # 3 race car in mint condition available for $8,000 or he will take best offer. Call 1-860-453-4219 and leave a message. Only SERIOUS inquiries will be taken into consideration regarding this collectible vehicle.