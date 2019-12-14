A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Steve got things started with a pair of items available in Great Barrington including 3 Yokohama Gerlander G-91 tires (model # P-225-60-R-17) for $50 a piece and 4 like news Western digital red internal hard drives (model # W-D-30-E-F-R-X) for $50 a piece or take the whole set for $150. He will also take best offer. To inquire further, give him a call at (413) 528-6252.

2) A Imagine One portable oxygen machine is available for the firm price of $1,000 and a Resparonix home oxygen machine for $350 firm or take both items for only $1,200. Call (413) 212-0819, ask for Bill.

3) Pierre in "beautiful" Becket is looking for a copy of the December 2nd issue of Sports Illustrated magazine regarding L-S-U's undefeated season in college football and he is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs. if you can help him out in his quest, call (413) 441-2239.

4) Tom in South Egremont STILL has a 1995 Ford F-150 4 wheel drive pick-up truck with an automatic V-8 and a 7 and a half foot snow plow. This vehicle is also equipped with new tires and brakes. He will take $2,500 or best offer and one of his friends has a pair of min-portable oxygen acetyline torch tanks with carrying case priced at $100 or best offer. For more information, call (413) 528-0076.

5) An Energizer rabbit is all charged up and ready to go for only $50 or best offer. If interested, call (413) 528-1235.

6) Charlie STILL has a 1967 U-S Marine Corps document on counter insurgency operations for only $50 and a historic photo book featuring U-S President Theodore Roosevelt available for the low price of $20. For more details, call (413) 329-6353.