A Reprieve For Stockbridge Tax Payers

(The following information courtesy of The Berkshire Eagle)

Taxpayers in the town of Stockbridge are breathing a sigh of relief as the Select Board has voted for a delay in receiving semi-annual real estate and property tax payments with no added interest or penalties for the month of May as the measure was approved by a 3 to nothing margin.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker gave the green light to allow Bay State cities and towns to implement the grace period as residents are experiencing financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim Town Administrator Mark Webber outlined all necessary options with Town Treasurer and Collector Karen Williams and this delay would not upset any future cash flow as any future payments will be collected before the current fiscal year comes to a close on June 30th 2020.

Residents can also take note that taxpayers who are also seeking exemptions from The Board of Assessors can delay their payments until June 1st. The Governor reiterated that robocalls will also remind people of the latest relief measures. You can get more information by logging on to The Town Of Stockbridge's web site.

