A Sneak Peek At Monday’s Select Board Meeting in GB

***ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL***

The call to order preceded the Selectboard's Announcements and Statements featuring general comments by the board, followed by The Town Manager's Report and an update from Police Chief William Walsh and Special Projects manager, Joe Grochmal.

Public Hearings include a continuation of Special Permit Apllications from MRI investments, an LLC for a medically supervised substance abuse detoxification facility that will be located at 438-446 Monterey Road in Great barrington as per Sections 1.1.4.B (10) and 10.4 of the Zoning Bylaw.

Licenses and Permits are next on the agenda as William Paul, Emily and Joshua Irwin will request an amended 2020 Common Victaualler License for outdoor seating in fron tof 47 Railroad Street and along the pedestrian alleyways towards Castle Street in Great Barrington to be implemented from 3 pm -1 am Wednesdays through Saturdays with a request to approve The a 1st Amendment to The Sidewalk Agreement and an extension to serve alcoholic beverages outside the patio and sidewalk areas plus a one day all alcoholic license effective on Saturdays and Sundays between June 20th and September 27th 2020.

The Esquire of Valkyrie Cannabis Incorporated, Robert Coyle will conduct a discussion and request a waiver from The CCC (Cannabis Control Commission) and Emily Jones of Green Mountain Events LLC is asking for a one day weekday entertainment license for an event at The Great Barrington Fair Grounds that will be held on July 10th from 12 noon to 8 pm.

Old and New Business will also be conducted as topics include planning and details on the annual town meeting, appointments of election workers and a member at large to the Economic Development Committee, applications for a MVP (Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Action Grant, corrections to a FY 21 SB/TM budget annual town meeting, reviews and approvals of annual town meeting warrant articles, trust policy and formation of a review committee and a preview of the upcoming Select Board Meeting.

Due to a lack of public presence, there is a possibility there will be no citizen speak time as the Selectboard will make final comments in the on-line presentation, followed by media time and the adjournment of events.

A reminder, the next Great Barrington Select Board Meeting will be held on Monday, July 13th 2020.

