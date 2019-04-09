A Special Program In Honor Of Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson became the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball as he was a main contributor in leading The Brooklyn Dodgers to a World Series championship back in 1955. He was also Rookie Of The Year in 1947, National League Most Valuable Player in 1949 and appeared in 6 consecutive All-Star games from 1949 to 1954. His career on the diamond spanned 10 years and then promptly took his place at the Baseball Hall-Of-Fame in Cooperstown, New York in 1962.

All teams in his honor have retired uniform # 42 in 1997 and players who take the field on Jackie Robinson Day (April 15th) wear #42 to keep his memory eternal and everlasting.

On Wednesday, April 17th at 7 pm, The Great Barrington Historical Society will present a special forum to honor Jackie Robinson's 100th Birthday. The free event takes place at The Claire Teague Senior Center, located on route 7, South Main Street in Great Barrington.

Kevin Larkin, a former Great Barrington police officer is the author of "Baseball In The Bay State" as he spent numerous amounts of time researching the history of America's favorite past time. A brief annual meeting report precedes this presentation.

For more information on this event, you can log on here or call The Claire Teague Senior Center at (413) 528-1881.