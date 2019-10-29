The Great Barrington Historical Society presents "Rebels With A Cause: A Provocative Lecture Series" this Saturday, November 2nd at St. James Place located at 352 Main Street in Great Barrington. Two discussions will begin at 2 pm featuring a pair of speakers who are descendants of Laura Ingersoll Secord as they answer questions on why a historical marker was placed on the Mason Library grounds and they will also explore the political aspect on how history is passed down from generation to generation.

The featured speakers include The Presidents of The Friends of Laura Ingersoll Secord, Caroline McCormick who is a proud direct descendant of The Great Barrington native as she will provide the Canadian perspective on her role in the war of 1812. Karen Kiaer is The Chapter Historian for the Shelter Island chapter of the Daughters of The American Revolution as she has written a book "Ancestors Through My Eyes: The Story of An American Family-The Ingersolls of Massachusetts, New York & Michigan: 1620 to 1920" as she will focus on methods and resources available to research their own families. She also received a preservation award from The Long island DAR for her restoration work on gravestones and monuments in the colonial burying ground, located in the east end shores of Suffolk county, New York.

Tickets are $20 per person and they are available by logging on here. You can also purchase tickets at the door on the day of this event, but it is suggested you order on line as seating is limited. For more details on future events at St. James Place you can access the information by linking to their web site by going to their home on the world wide web. Free parking for this weekend's performance is available by going across the street at Berkshire Community College South.