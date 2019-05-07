A Trio Of Lectures That Focus On Historical Moments In So. County

"Rebels With A Cause" will feature a trio of talks that highlight Great Barrington's colonial period as each of these lectures will examine and research a series of historical events that occurred in the south county area with an in-depth discussion of these past events and the people who were responsible in making a difference within the confines of our community.

The first presentation will take place this Saturday, May 11th as the topic featured will focus on "Elizabeth Freeman's Case For Freedom" featuring guest speaker, Dr. David Levinson, a cultural anthropologist and former Vice-President of Yale University's Human Relations Area Files. He even wrote a book about this subject "Elizabeth Freeman And The Struggle For Freedom" which he co-wrote with Emilie Piper. Dr. Levinson will also include a complete analysis of the case's impact that would also abolish the practice of slavery all across the Bay State.

The lecture begins at 2 pm and will take place in the Great Hall at St. James Place, 352 Main Street in Great Barrington. Tickets are $20 and you can reserve your seats by either logging on here or call (413) 591-8702. These events are proudly presented in conjunction with The Great Barrington Historical Society and St. James Place.

Keep in mind, two other lectures will also be presented later this year including a program on Shay's Rebellion on October 5th and a lecture focusing on Laura Secord scheduled for November 2nd. You can also order your tickets by mailing a check and specifying which presentation you would like to attend by mailing a $20 check to this address: Great Barrington Historical Society, PO Box 1106, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Please include the performance date and the words "Rebels With A Cause" on the memo line. Tickets are also available at the door for the same price, but keep in mind, seating is limited.

