A Holiday Show That Will Get You In The Spirit

The Olga Dunn Dance Company is an area non-profit organization located on Main Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts as her facility has garnered 5 Bay State Merit Awards and has been approved for Pass Funding on the latest school listings here in the beautiful Berkshires. They have also received a fellowship in choreography from Jacob's Pillow as the facility continues to produce extraordinary local talent in the realm of dancing.

Now is your chance to view these extraordinary performers as they will co-star in a holiday show that will appeal to all ages with dances that include excerpts from "The Nutcracker", "Twas The Night Before Christmas" previews and more surprises we can't even mention. They will grace the stage at St. James Place on Main Street in Great Barrington this Saturday afternoon at 4 pm.

Tickets will be available at the door. Admission is $15 per person and free of charge for youngsters 12 and under. For more information on this show and future events that will be presented in our area, log on to Olga's web site by going here

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Olga Dunn Dance Company)