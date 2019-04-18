You Can Attend A Free Reading Here In South County

Berkshire Playwrights Lab is proud to present a reading of "The Last Days Of The Contract Player" by local playwright Andy Reynolds on Monday, April 22nd at St. James Place Great Hall located at 352 Main Street in Great Barrington. Curtain time is set for 7 pm. The free event is part of The Berkshire Voices reading series with a suggested donation of $10 to assist this worthy cause in our community. This is his 2nd Berkshire Voices reading as his previous work "In Between Without You" was presented back in 2017.

The presentation focuses on Lizzie, a woman with a a bevy of family troubles as her 19 year old son has vanished into the wilderness in upstate New York, her estranged daughter also adds to those mounting problems and her movie-obsessed brother pays an unexpected visit to offer aid even though he needs some help. You will experience a funny and mysterious exploration of love, stargazing and possible connections in the vast expanse of space that is created upon ourselves. the cast includes local performers including Elizabeth Aspenlieder, David Bertoldi and Joshua Briggs.

Berkshire Voices was created by area based playwrights to provide key support and resources for writers at every stage of their careers as they foster supportive, artistic relationships as Michael Brady moderates 2 sessions in a 8 week period to share new works and the end result presents free performances that are shared with loyal tri-state region audiences.

Playwright Andy Reynolds is a Great Barrington resident and has been a part of Berkshire Voices since it's inception. His full length play "The Memory Of Mollusks" was a finalist in 2012 for the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. "Dark Horse" was a semi-finalist a year later. His 2009 work entitled "Eucatastrophe" received The Kaplan Prize and a short play entitled "A Layover" was part of the 2017 Radius Playwright Festival.

Don't delay in making your plans to attend this show as seating is limited. Reservations are recommended. Call (413) 528-2544. For more information on this presentation and other future events, log on here or head to the St. Jame's Place web site.

