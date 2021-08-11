Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting Yielded Some Interesting Results

On Monday evening, The Town of Great Barrington presented their Select Board Regular Meeting at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down, as a safety precaution, participants continue to follow the latest developments on-line. Here is a recap of what occurred earlier this week;

After the traditional call to order, announcements and statements from the Select Board, The Town Manager's Report focused on a presentation from the DPC concerning updates on the village of Housatonic's Water Works. Minutes later, the session focused on current bridge, road and project updates which seem to be ongoing with no end result in sight.

Licenses and Permits were requested by the following town residents:

A parking moratorium requested by Lauren Ferin of the Berkshire International Film Festival which is scheduled to take place between September 9th and 13th. She has also asked for a pair of one day all alcoholic licenses that will be implemented on September 9th from 5 to 7 pm and between the hours of 5 and 9 pm on September 11th plus a request was submitted to hang banners for the event on Main and Railroad Streets in Great Barrington.

A request was submitted for a Tire Kickers.com class 2 auto license from Kate McCormick. The business was formerly known as Fastback Motors LLC, located at 20 Castle Street in Great Barrington.

A review of some New Business addressed Monday night included an introduction and consideration of Massachusetts General Law, section 2-A, chapter 59 that permits the town to take real estate growth between January 1st and June 30th. Other topics included a tax increment financing agreement agreement for a property located at 79 Bridge St. in Great Barrington and the appointment of election workers.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME was also featured as these meetings have been closed to the public, but residents STILL had the opportunity to discuss various topics in advance that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site.

The session also featured Select Board and Media Time followed by the standard adjournment.

A reminder: The next Select Board Meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 23rd at 6 pm. Check back often for updates.