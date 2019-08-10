Accident Victim Remains in Coma

As you probably have heard or read by now 19-year-old Lee resident Khali Zabian was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old who was under the influence of marijuana this past Wednesday night on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. You can read the full article by going here.

In an updated article from The Berkshire Eagle, Zabian has survived an eight hour brain surgery and is now at Baystate Medical Center, where she was flown on Thursday. She remains in a coma but is showing hopeful signs for recovery from a "catastrophic brain injury and many broken bones," according to her mother, Lisa Zabian, who posted an update Friday morning on Facebook on her daughter's condition and a call to pray for her recovery.

