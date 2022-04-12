GB Area Residents are Being Offered a Free AC Installation Service

Many people who live in Great Barrington and throughout the Southern Berkshires know that Great Barrington Rotary is here to better the community through scholarships and service projects. For example, the Great Barrington Rotary Club just teamed up with Great Barrington Land Conservancy on Apr. 9 to clean up the new Riverwalk Trail along the Housatonic River as part of Rotary's Day of Service. In addition, each year Great Barrington Rotary hosts an annual Golf Tournament to raise money for scholarships that are awarded to local area youth. Those are just a few examples of rotary's service to the community. You can view more examples by going here.

The Great Barrington Rotary Club Just Added a Free Service to Great Barrington Area Residents

Summer's not too far off in the distance and you're probably starting to think about your air conditioner. Some of those units can be a bit heavy and cumbersome. If you think you may need some help installing your unit this year but aren't sure who to ask, you're in luck. The Great Barrington Rotary Club is offering FREE air conditioner installation to those in need as part of the club's continued effort to serve and give back to our community. If you need some extra muscle in order to install your air conditioner, all you have to do is contact Great Barrington Rotary and a member from the club will arrive at your house ready to transfer your air conditioners from storage to your window. If you want to take advantage of this service, you can send an email to Service.GbRotary.com

If you're interested in becoming a member of Great Barrington Rotary, you can get more information by going here.

