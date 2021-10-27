An Elite Group Of Halloween Songs That Will Keep You Moving

As you know, Halloween is just around the corner and you'll see an influx of trick-or-treaters along with ghosts and goblins roaming around our tri-state region. One thing we don't want to forget is this All Hallows Eve is celebrated with some memorable music that best depicts this time of the year. So without further ado, here are my top 5 Halloween songs of all time (we even included the video clips for the full effect to add some entertainment while browsing through this article)

1) THRILLER -- MICHAEL JACKSON

The number 1 title track from his 1983 blockbuster album has become a Halloween staple and an all-time favorite dance track year round. My Honeymooners buddy, Andrea has kicked off her shoes and partied hearty to this one for sure as "The Gloved One" is one of her top 5 artists of ALL TIME, along with "His Royal Highness" (Prince) and that "Dynamic Duo" from Philadelphia, PA, Daryl Hall and John Oates.

2) THE MONSTER MASH -- BOBBY "BORIS" PICKETT & THE CRYPT KICKERS

Originally released in 1962, I was dancing to this classic that emanated from my transistor radio as this humorous get together of ghouls became a cult favorite. It was SO popular throughout the 60's, the song was re-released 11 years later in 1973 and garnered a new following as October 31st would NOT be the same without this gem on your radio (and we hope to air this tune over the weekend for old times sake).

3) HAUNTED HOUSE -- GENE SIMMONS

No, this is NOT Gene Simmons from Kiss, but did you know he named himself after this singer and songwriter from Mississippi as his 1964 All Hallows Eve classic became a top 20 smash cult favorite and many, including me were dancing to this one in it's hey day. This song was actually a cover first done by Johnny Fuller in 1958, but Simmons re-make resonates a whole lot better for audiences nationwide.

4) DINNER WITH DRAC -- JOHN ZACHERLE (AKA "THE COOL GHOUL")

Every time I hear this humorous Halloween classic, it reminds me of the legendary Al Lewis (aka Grandpa Munster who was also affectionately known as "The Count") This selection was Zach's ONLY appearance in the top 40 back in 1958 as he continued to benchmark his moniker as a "Cool Ghoul" and I fondly remember his days when he was a radio DJ spinning the BEST rock music at WABC's sister station, WPLJ (95.5 FM). Incidentally, a sequel to this song never materialized. Maybe it got lost in the so-called "Halloween shuffle"

5) FRANKENSTEIN -- THE EDGAR WINTER GROUP

Originally not a Halloween based release, it caught on amidst the musical genre as this # 1 instrumental was released back in 1973 from their LP "They Only Come Out At Night". A word of warning: DO NOT listen to the psychedelic sounds with headphones between 6;45 and 7:00 in this clip, because it is ear splitting for sure. All in all, it fits the bill as a great dance track that keeps you moving on the floor (and when I last checked, Andrea is STILL partying hearty for sure!)

What would Halloween be without a musical accompaniment? Hope you were able to GROOVE to this montage of favorites where creatures of the night give their stamp of approval and you can listen to each of these selections at any time prior to OR after October 31st.

(Video clips featured in this article courtesy of You Tube)