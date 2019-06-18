Angela’s All Stars Program: June 19 Preview

Tune in this Wednesday morning June 19 at 9:05 for Angela Meglio's interview with world renowned dog trainer and canine aggression specialist, Michael Shikashio CDBC!

Michael Shikashio CDBC is a Certified Dog Behavior Consultant through the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants, also serving as the president of the IAABC for Five Terms. Michael is often referred to as one of the leading experts in canine aggression in the United States. He's referred to by dozens of veterinary practices across New England for behavior problems in dogs, including Pawcatuck Veterinary Clinic, Noank Mystic Veterinary Hospital, Salem Valley Veterinary Clinic, Branford Veterinary Hospital, Four Paws Animal Clinic, and Mill Pond Veterinary Hospital.

More of Michael's credentials and body of work can be viewed by going here.